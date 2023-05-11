Warrants: Man accused of sharing sexual images involving ‘visual representation of minors’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges in Horry County after authorities found sexual material involving minors on his cell phone, according to documents obtained by WMBF News.

Records show that 42-year-old Miguel Angel Salazar-Rojas was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a police report, the arrest came after the Horry County Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children earlier this year.

Warrants later obtained by WMBF News state authorities found Salazar-Rojas allegedly disseminated “materials that contain a visual representation of minors engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity.” Documents also state this happened over multiple periods between November 2021 and September 2022.

The warrants also state evidence was found after a lawful search of his cell phone.

As of Thursday, online records show Salazar-Rojas is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under an $8,000 bond.

