Two-alarm fire in Conway area destroys house, garage; 3 displaced

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the Conway area for a two-alarm house fire Wednesday night.

Crews were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. to a house on the 5000 block of Juniper Bay Road. Photos show the house with fire and smoke visible through the roof.

HCFR said just after 9 p.m. that the fire was under control but destroyed the house, garage and vehicles on the property.

No one was taken to the hospital with injuries, but three people were displaced and offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The fire is under investigation and Juniper Bay Road is currently shut down.

