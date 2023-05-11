This Is Carolina: Conway couple sparks interest in stained glass

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Creating stained glass is a labor of love and a couple of love birds have been cutting and cutting it up for 38 years.

“I love it, actually. It’s really great because you can share everything,” smiled Barbara Streeter.

Barbara and Ed Streeter own Conway Glass which offers restoration and repair work, and a gallery full of colorful hand-blown glass creations.

“We do bowls and sculptures and blown glass and stained glass windows. We specialize in ornaments. We also specialize in public art, art installations like public gardens,” said Barbara.

Barbara said you can find their favorite works of art at Brookgreen Gardens until now.

“The colors that we’re using are colors that don’t need any light to make them work,” said Ed Streeter.

Ed Streeter unveiled their latest masterpiece in the making. Twelve stained glass windows for Drunken Jacks Restaurant along the Murrells Inlet Marsh Walk. The panels show off the vibrant colors of a sunrise and sunset, with a rope border tying the theme together.

The duo showed off their area of expertise. Ed skillfully cuts the glass while Barbara uses a special powdered enamel to paint one panel at a time. The couple is even incorporating 40-year-old glass that once decorated the restaurant before a hurricane knocked it down.

“They fit the drawings and I never even measured them,” said Ed.

When the Streeters are not making glass art, they are teaching it in person and on their YouTube channel called ARTyRV.

“I have met so many wonderful people from everywhere. It’s amazing. I just got a letter this morning,” said Barbara.

Letters of gratitude and appreciation for an artistic skill that the Streeters hope will leave a colorful mark for generations to come.

“We get to enjoy that and our grandchildren get to enjoy it, and hopefully our great-grandchildren,” said Ed.

“It makes you feel really good that you’re doing a piece of art that people can go see and it’s going to stay there forever,” said Barbara.

The Streeters said their Murrells Inlet project should be done by July.

