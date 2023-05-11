‘There should be more people at the table’: Residents discuss concerns at Postal Way project community meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As promised, county leaders held a meeting for the Carolina Forest community to address any comments, questions, and concerns on the controversial Postal Way development project.

“If you want me to say no, I’ll say no. At the end of the day you’re going to end up with the same stuff,” said Councilman Dennis DiSabato, District 3.

DiSabato has been front and center since the project was first introduced. It would bring a Market Common style development to Carolina Forest, with over a thousand new homes along with first-floor retail space.

At the meeting, there was a discussion about the impact the development would have on an already overcrowded section of the Horry County Schools district.

“We can’t wait another 10 years down the road for another high school,” said Michelle Greene, a Carolina Forest resident.

Greene says there should be more inclusion in this discussion and planning process.

“You have to have the school board, you have to have the developers, you have to have the planning department and the police department. There should be more people at the table,” said Greene

The is also ongoing concern over the impact the project would have on adjacent Highway 501, which is already crowded on a regular day. Included in the project plans, is an additional traffic signal.

“I think there’s enough traffic signals along 501. The traffic that backs up between the colleges and all the way to Tanger Outlets is ridiculous,” said Regina Glazer, Carolina Forest resident.

Even with the special meeting, some points of view were unchanged.

“There’s going to be a lot more accidents and along with that I don’t know about the infrastructure,” said Len Carling, Carolina Forest resident.

Len and his wife Gale are retirees who moved here from New Jersey and say they continue their opposition to the project.

“I do not think it should be built just too much traffic on the road,” said Gale Carling.

No votes or decisions were made during the community meeting.

County Council is expected to take up the rezoning request ordinance at Tuesday’s council meeting at 6 p.m.

“I ain’t trying to hurt you guys, that’s not my job that’s not my goal. I’ve said no to every rezoning in your area consistently because that’s what you wanted me to do,” said DiSabato

