Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Sesame Street’ introduces first Filipino character

"Sesame Street" welcomed T.J., the program's first Filipino-American character. (Source: Sesame Workshop)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, “Sesame Street” has welcomed its first Filipino character.

T.J., the program’s newest Muppet, is voiced by puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu.

Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas said he based T.J. on two of his friends’ kids.

Pontillas wrote on Instagram that he and Sesame Workshop’s creative director of character design collaborated on the character.

A Korean-American character, Ji-Young, was introduced on “Sesame Street” in 2021.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'That's why we have it to ride down here and enjoy the beach,' reaction to Myrtle Beach...
Myrtle Beach residents, visitors react to new golf cart, moped rules for Memorial Day weekend
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say
Multi-agency operation in S.C. leads to 26 charged, facing multiple federal indictments
The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Best of the Grand Strand
Cameron Conger
Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge following deadly Highway 31 crash

Latest News

Man accused of sharing sexual images involving ‘visual representation of minors’
.
Police identify 2 men wanted in connection to Lumberton shootout with kids nearby
.
Future of downtown Myrtle Beach in new hands
.
Deputies: Darlington County woman charged after 2-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool
.
Myrtle Beach police release names, charges in connection to Wednesday night shooting