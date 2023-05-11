Submit a Tip
Search warrant execution leads to chase in Lumberton area; 1 in custody

High Speed chase in Waterbury Stowe are leaves two men in the wind
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect led officers on a chase through the Lumberton area for over 30 minutes on Thursday.

Lumberton police officers initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado that was being driven by 39-year-old Karon Rorie.

Authorities said Rorie was the subject of a search warrant that was being executed by Lumberton Police Department. It’s not clear why officers were executing a search warrant on the suspect.

Police told Rorie to get out of the truck, but they said Rorie refused and instead drove off.

The chase lasted 35 minutes before the truck was disabled.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges will be filed.

No one was hurt during the chase.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the ATF helped in the chase and taking Rorie into custody.

