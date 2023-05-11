Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Ripley’s announces grand opening for ‘Sloth Valley’

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The grand opening for Ripley’s Aquarium “Sloth Valley” exhibit is May 19.

The venue features the two-toed sloths in their new habitat along with a brand-new Discovery Center.

The exhibit is currently already in a soft opening

These super slow, cute creatures move at about .46 feet per second but can reach speeds 50% faster when excited. On average, sloths travel 41 yards per day—less than half the length of a football field, according to the World Wildlife Foundation.

Sloths might appear slow due to laziness; however, their lack of speed comes from their low-energy diet of leaves, buds, tender twigs, young plant shoots, fruits, and flowers.

For more information and updates on Sloth Valley, click here.

