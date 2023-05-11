Police identify 2 men wanted in connection to Lumberton shootout with kids nearby

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police in Lumberton are now searching for two men believed to be connected to a shootout at a neighborhood earlier this week.

The Lumberton Police Department said Thursday that 21-year-old Seven Pitchford and 20-year-old Jermaine Spivey are each wanted for discharging a weapon into a dwelling, going armed to the terror of the people and discharging a firearm within city limits. Additional charges are expected.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Jermaine Spivey Jr., Seven Pitchford (Lumberton PD)

The announcement stems from an incident between two groups that took place Monday near a ballpark, where children and families were watching games.

Officers received a call around 6:30 p.m. Monday about multiple shots being fired in the area of North Rowland Avenue between West 30th and 31st streets.

When police arrived, they found two cars riddled with bullet holes and left abandoned. A blue 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was found on North Rowland Avenue while a dark grey 2013 Cadillac ATS was on West 31st Street.

Investigators determined that the people inside the cars were shooting at each other while they were driving in the neighborhoods.

Some witnesses told officers that they saw multiple people running through the neighborhood with guns and shooting. It’s not clear at this time how many people were involved in the shooting.

Lumberton police are searching for these people who they say had a shootout in the area of North Rowland Avenue between West 30th and 31st streets where families and kids nearby. (Source: Lumberton Police Department)

Police said that at least two homes were hit by bullets.

They said there were no reported injuries in the shootings.

Police added that the shootout took place just a block away from West 31st Street and Floyd Avenue where children and their parents were watching baseball games.

“This was a senseless act of violence committed by individuals who have no concerns for others, that endangered the lives of everyone in this area,” the Lumberton Police Department said in a release.

Anyone with information on Spivey and Pitchford’s location is asked to call 911.

