Overturned vehicle crash injures 1 outside Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and traffic is blocked due to a single-vehicle crash on Freewoods Road, outside Socastee.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Freewoods Road and Emma Gause Road at 7:53 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash in which the involved vehicle overturned.

One person is headed to the hospital with injuries.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Horry County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

