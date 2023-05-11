Submit a Tip
Nearly 300,000 people traveled through MYR in April, setting new record

Myrtle Beach International Airport
Myrtle Beach International Airport
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The month of April proved to be a busy month at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The airport reports that over 294,000 people flew in and out of MYR during April 2023, setting a new record. It’s compared to the more than 282,000 in April 2022.

“We’re pleased to set another record for all-time passenger traffic at MYR during the month of April,” said Judi Olmstead, Director of Airports. “The Grand Strand is a top destination for tourism in the U.S. and our continued growth patterns help demonstrate that the Grand Strand is no longer a ‘summer only’ destination.”

MYR said as the summer season kicks into high gear, it is anticipating even more travelers, with more flights and destinations being added to the schedule.

Staff is working on improvements in response to the high travel demand at MYR.

The airport is currently undergoing a parking expansion project. It is adding more than 450 long-term parking spaces and over 50 cellphone/waiting spaces. The project is expected to be completed by early fall.

In the meantime, travelers are encouraged to arrive two hours before their flight departs to allow for additional time for parking.

The airport also unveiled the renderings for its upcoming terminal expansion. It will be adding six new gates, for a total of 18 gates. There will also be new concessions, restrooms and passenger waiting areas


In 2022, the airport reported 3.5 million passengers, up nearly 8% from 2021. The new terminal is expected to cost $110 million.(WMBF)

