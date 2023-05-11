Myrtle Beach police release names, charges in connection to Wednesday night shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department released the names and charges of the suspects taken into custody after a shooting Wednesday night.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Highway 15 which is near Pine Island Road.

Police arrested Meranda Maples, Ericka Smalls, William Hewett in connection to the case.

Maples, who lives in Myrtle Beach, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Smalls, who is from Flint, Michigan, is charged with armed robbery, obstruction of justice and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Hewett, from Southport, N.C., is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and also has a fugitive from justice warrant.

Details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have not been released.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

