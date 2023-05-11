Horry County crews battling two-alarm house fire in Conway area
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working on a house fire in the Conway area Wednesday night.
Crews were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. to a house on the 5000 block of Juniper Bay Road. Photos show the house with fire and smoke visible through the roof.
HCFR said a second alarm was sent out for the call but no further information is available at this time.
