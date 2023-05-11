Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County crews battling two-alarm house fire in Conway area

Horry County Fire Rescue
Horry County Fire Rescue(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working on a house fire in the Conway area Wednesday night.

Crews were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. to a house on the 5000 block of Juniper Bay Road. Photos show the house with fire and smoke visible through the roof.

HCFR said a second alarm was sent out for the call but no further information is available at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen out of Carolina Country Music Fest
Best of the Grand Strand
The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Lumberton police are searching for these people who they say had a shootout in the area of...
Police: Lumberton homes hit during shootout in neighborhood with kids nearby
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Horry County until 6:30 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Storms head out as cooler weather rolls into the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge following deadly Highway 31 crash
.
Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting in Ramsey Acres, asking residents to stay inside
.
Who’s Next: Jerrett “Chef JK” King shares inspiring story of triumph
PGA Tour announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024