Horry County crews battling two-alarm house fire in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working on a house fire in the Conway area Wednesday night.

Crews were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. to a house on the 5000 block of Juniper Bay Road. Photos show the house with fire and smoke visible through the roof.

HCFR said a second alarm was sent out for the call but no further information is available at this time.

