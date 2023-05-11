Future of downtown Myrtle Beach in new hands

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance has a new face leading the charge to help reshape downtown.

Jason Greene, the organization’s new chief executive officer, said he wants to help create a downtown that draws in both tourists and locals.

“The downtown area really is the front door for Myrtle Beach. We want to treat that as a place where people feel welcomed, safe and connected just as you would if you were walking into your own home,” said Greene.

Greene said they’ve already set goals for the next 100 days.

First, he said the downtown alliance wants to have as many conversations with businesses as possible to see how the alliance can help them grow.

Then, the organization will focus on its long-term strategic plan to help revitalize downtown.

Greene said that includes adding new homes, and businesses, increasing foot traffic downtown and keeping up with projects already in the works.

The downtown alliance is currently working on a handful of projects including the Broadway Street sidewalk extension and the newly announced pocket park.

Greene said Nights at Nance and the Art Walk will continue through the beginning of June. The group is also working on bringing more events downtown for the summer.

