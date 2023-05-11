Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Future of downtown Myrtle Beach in new hands

Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance has a new face leading the charge to help reshape downtown.
By Makayla Evans
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance has a new face leading the charge to help reshape downtown.

Jason Greene, the organization’s new chief executive officer, said he wants to help create a downtown that draws in both tourists and locals.

“The downtown area really is the front door for Myrtle Beach. We want to treat that as a place where people feel welcomed, safe and connected just as you would if you were walking into your own home,” said Greene.

Greene said they’ve already set goals for the next 100 days.

First, he said the downtown alliance wants to have as many conversations with businesses as possible to see how the alliance can help them grow.

Then, the organization will focus on its long-term strategic plan to help revitalize downtown.

Greene said that includes adding new homes, and businesses, increasing foot traffic downtown and keeping up with projects already in the works.

The downtown alliance is currently working on a handful of projects including the Broadway Street sidewalk extension and the newly announced pocket park.

Greene said Nights at Nance and the Art Walk will continue through the beginning of June. The group is also working on bringing more events downtown for the summer.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say
Multi-agency operation in S.C. leads to 26 charged, facing multiple federal indictments
'That's why we have it to ride down here and enjoy the beach,' reaction to Myrtle Beach...
Myrtle Beach residents, visitors react to new golf cart, moped rules for Memorial Day weekend
Cameron Conger
Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge following deadly Highway 31 crash
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
Future of downtown Myrtle Beach in new hands
Temperatures and humidity will climb as we head into the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Another comfortable day, warming up through the weekend
Suspects in custody, scene secured in Myrtle Beach police shooting investigation
'We can't wait another 10 years down the road for another high school' Postal Way project...
‘There should be more people at the table’: Residents discuss concerns at Postal Way project community meeting