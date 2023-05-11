FIRST ALERT: Another comfortable day, warming up through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another comfortable day on tap with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy the lower humidity through the work week. We will start to see things turn humid by the weekend.

TODAY

There’s no complaints with today. It’s another mild start to the day, followed by a beautiful afternoon.

We will climb into the middle 70s for the beaches today. (WMBF)

Temperatures will make a run into the mid to upper 70s on the beaches today. As we head inland 80s will become common. Make sure you find some time to get outside this afternoon or evening with friends or family.

Temperatures remain comfortable with low humidity through the afternoon. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

High pressure will continue to provide another stellar day with sunny skies and warmer weather. Temperatures will be a bit warmer inland as inland of the Waterway moves into the middle 80s. For the beaches, an active sea breeze should keep us in the mid-upper 70s for the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND

Expect warmer weather and the humidity to return for those weekend plans. Humidity and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the beaches. As you move inland, you’ll see highs climb into the upper 80s.

The best rain chance for the weekend arrives Sunday with the chance of a few showers and storms. It's not a big rain maker. (WMBF)

We did go ahead an add an isolated shower chance to the forecast for Saturday. While the best chance looks to be mainly inland, we wanted to keep a 20% chance around for those closer to the beaches. As humidity increases, it’s common to see a few showers or storms. That’s what the forecast calls for Sunday afternoon with a few showers & storms around for the afternoon. For those headed to the Goodyear 400 in Darlington, prepare for a typical summer forecast!

Expect a warmer weekend with the return of humidity and daily afternoon storm chances. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.