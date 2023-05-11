Fifteenth Judicial Circuit manages low backlog; court changes on the way

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While court back-log continues to plague parts of South Carolina, Jimmy Richardson, the 15th Circuit Solicitor, says cases in Horry and Georgetown counties are moving at what he calls, “a commendable rate.”

But even with a brand-new forensics lab in Columbia, there can still be a delay when it comes to processing, as 46 counties send DNA to only 4 labs statewide.

When there’s a delay with processing, there’s a delay in a case going to trial.

Right now, Richardson says Horry County has anywhere from 40-50 cases actively waiting to be tried, but he says he’s proud of that number.

A year ago, at this time, there were hundreds of outstanding warrants in the county, but Richardson says that didn’t compare to what other counties had.

“Sounds like a lot but we had 438 warrants that were three years old or older. Comparatively speaking in Charleston, Sumter, Greenville, and Columbia, those were over 9,000. So, we were at a 20th of what everyone else had,” said Richardson.

One thing that may things easier for solicitors’ offices across the state is a new case management system.

Richardson says he’s excited to make the switch, as the current system uses fifteen-year-old technology. While Richardson says it’s been talked about for years, the ball didn’t get rolling on the new system, called Karpel, until the Statehouse approved a $600,000 budget for each circuit to help pay for it.

Currently, four counties are already using it: York, Union, Charleston, and Berkley.

Richardson says the system is beneficial because there will be portals to both court administration and SLED.

He says this is important because it will help sled get rid of no longer needed DNA, so more DNA can be processed.

While Richardson says the system is a good thing, he also says it’s expensive.

“What we’re gonna use our $600,000 for is to pay for the software for the years to come, so that the county doesn’t have to pay that,” said Richardson.

Richardson says his office signed the contract for the system at the end of March but doesn’t expect the system to launch until next January officially.

Another change that could soon be coming to circuits is how trials are handled.

More than three years ago, COVID-19 uprooted not only how we live, but how things work including courtrooms.

In March of 2022, Donald Beatty, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of South Carolina signed an order that says the core of the responsibility related to court process is up to judges and clerks of court.

But Richardson says even with that order, his office, which has more than 100 people is still hard at work.

Right now, judges and clerks of courts must schedule court cases and make sure all case parties are ready for hearings and trials.

Richardson says they’re not equipped for that extra work.

But in just over two weeks, solicitors across the state will have a meeting to potentially get that order rescinded.

“Hopefully at that point, we will be at the end of what I call purgatory, which has been all of the responsibility, but none of the power to move it, and that has been tough,” said Richardson.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.