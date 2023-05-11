Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Darlington County woman charged after 2-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges in connection to the drowning death of a two-year-old.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on May 2 in the area of Old Timers Court in Lamar. Deputies were called to the scene where a small child was found unresponsive in an above-ground swimming pool. The child did not survive, deputies said.

Authorities later arrested Tailor Parsons in connection to the child’s death. Arrest warrants state Parsons allegedly neglected to watch the victim for at least five hours, which resulted in the child climbing into the neighbor’s pool and drowning.

Online records show Parsons is charged with homicide by child abuse and was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Wednesday. No bond has been set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'That's why we have it to ride down here and enjoy the beach,' reaction to Myrtle Beach...
Myrtle Beach residents, visitors react to new golf cart, moped rules for Memorial Day weekend
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say
Multi-agency operation in S.C. leads to 26 charged, facing multiple federal indictments
The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Best of the Grand Strand
Cameron Conger
Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge following deadly Highway 31 crash

Latest News

Man accused of sharing sexual images involving ‘visual representation of minors’
.
Police identify 2 men wanted in connection to Lumberton shootout with kids nearby
.
Deputies: Darlington County woman charged after 2-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool
.
Myrtle Beach police release names, charges in connection to Wednesday night shooting
Lumberton police are searching for these people who they say had a shootout in the area of...
Police identify 2 men wanted in connection to Lumberton shootout with kids nearby