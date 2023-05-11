Deputies: Darlington County woman charged after 2-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges in connection to the drowning death of a two-year-old.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on May 2 in the area of Old Timers Court in Lamar. Deputies were called to the scene where a small child was found unresponsive in an above-ground swimming pool. The child did not survive, deputies said.

Authorities later arrested Tailor Parsons in connection to the child’s death. Arrest warrants state Parsons allegedly neglected to watch the victim for at least five hours, which resulted in the child climbing into the neighbor’s pool and drowning.

Online records show Parsons is charged with homicide by child abuse and was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Wednesday. No bond has been set.

