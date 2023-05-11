Coroner identifies husband, wife killed in Dillon County crash

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner’s office has released the names of a husband and wife who died in a crash last week in Dillon County.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened Friday night in the area of Highway 301 and Kentyre Road, near the Little Pee Dee River.

Tidwell said a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was going north on the highway when it ran off the road right and overcorrected.

The vehicle then crossed the center line and went back off to the right before striking an embankment.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said 35-year-old Alvin Brown and 28-year-old Sharesse Brown, both of Dillon County, were taken to the hospital where they later died.

He said the two died from drowning as a result of the crash.

