Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Construction Palooza is a day to celebrate careers in construction!

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Construction Palooza is family friendly event will be held on May 13, 2023, at the ATA, 5639 Highway 701 North, Conway, SC 29526.

Local building industry professionals will be coming together at the Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway to celebrate the trades.

Construction Palooza will be a culmination of all things construction from skills competitions, tool demos and job opportunities.

Or maybe you are looking for someone to help with a home improvement project?

Skilled construction professional will be there to share what their business has to offer.

Visitors can learn more about construction career training available to them at the ATA and throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties for all ages.

Food and games will be available for event goers to partake in along with a chance to win 65″ TV Door Prize. FREE Admission and FREE Parking.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'That's why we have it to ride down here and enjoy the beach,' reaction to Myrtle Beach...
Myrtle Beach residents, visitors react to new golf cart, moped rules for Memorial Day weekend
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say
Multi-agency operation in S.C. leads to 26 charged, facing multiple federal indictments
The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Cameron Conger
Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge following deadly Highway 31 crash
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
The 2nd annual ESA Fitness Club Annual Football Camp is this week
.
Grand Strand Today - Construction Palooza Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Construction Palooza Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Construction Palooza Pt 1