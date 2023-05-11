Construction Palooza is a day to celebrate careers in construction!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Construction Palooza is family friendly event will be held on May 13, 2023, at the ATA, 5639 Highway 701 North, Conway, SC 29526.

Local building industry professionals will be coming together at the Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway to celebrate the trades.

Construction Palooza will be a culmination of all things construction from skills competitions, tool demos and job opportunities.

Or maybe you are looking for someone to help with a home improvement project?

Skilled construction professional will be there to share what their business has to offer.

Visitors can learn more about construction career training available to them at the ATA and throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties for all ages.

Food and games will be available for event goers to partake in along with a chance to win 65″ TV Door Prize. FREE Admission and FREE Parking.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.