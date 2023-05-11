Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Furman among field for 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational

File photo
File photo(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A trio of South Carolina teams are among the field of eight scheduled for this year’s Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The field was officially announced Thursday for the three-day event set to take place Nov. 16, 17 and 19 at the HTC Center in Conway.

Coastal Carolina is included in this year’s event alongside in-state foes Furman and College of Charleston, who both made the NCAA Tournament last season. Vermont is also set to participate and is the only other team that made the NCAA Tournament in the field.

Also participating are Liberty, Saint Louis, Wichita State and Wyoming.

