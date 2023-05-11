Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man fights off burglary suspect who entered house with wife inside

By Jim Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A Cleveland man fought off a burglar who entered his home while his wife was alone inside Friday, after the husband helped the suspect with car trouble.

“I’ve never had a problem the entire time I’ve been here,” said Verdi Adams. “My wife woke up the last couple nights screaming.”

According to a police report, Khaalis Ricardo Miller, 45, was arrested and booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail on aggravated burglary charges that same day.

Verdi Adams told WOIO and police that the suspect knocked on the couple’s door around 9:30 a.m., claiming he needed help jumping his car. Angela Adams, Verdi’s wife, told the man that her husband wasn’t home but that she would let him know about the situation when he returned, police said.

Verdi Adams told police he helped Miller when he arrived home, but hours later, Miller came back to the home and started banging on the door.

He insisted that his vehicle still needed work. When Verdi Adams went outside to help, Miller went inside the house and locked the door, according to the victims.

Angela Adams was still inside when Miller started walking upstairs, where she was located.

Surveillance video provided to WOIO by the couple is consistent with the police report.

Verdi Adams said he kicked the door in and started fighting with the suspect, eventually getting him out of the house.

Portions of the altercation are visible on the surveillance footage.

Miller was arrested later that day. He’s due in court in Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say
Multi-agency operation in S.C. leads to 26 charged, facing multiple federal indictments
'That's why we have it to ride down here and enjoy the beach,' reaction to Myrtle Beach...
Myrtle Beach residents, visitors react to new golf cart, moped rules for Memorial Day weekend
Cameron Conger
Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge following deadly Highway 31 crash
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
Future of downtown Myrtle Beach in new hands
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway
Coroner identifies husband, wife killed in Dillon County crash
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
Ripley’s announces grand opening for ‘Sloth Valley’