Cars line up in drive thru for world record attempt at El Dorado McDonald’s

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A long line of vehicles lined up at an El Dorado McDonald’s was part of a world-record-breaking attempt. The record they sought to break was for the most cars passing through a drive-thru line in an hour.

“My people and my crew here, about six months ago, they decided that this is such a very fast drive thru every day normally, but about six months ago, they decided that we were going to try and set a record,” said El Dorado McDonald’s Owner/Franchisee Bob Lane. “So, we looked it up and the best we could find was 300 (customers served in an hour in the drive-thru), and that’s what we’re trying to do here today.”

The community responded and the crew stepped up to surpass the 300-drive-thru-customer mark.

“It’s great. They worked really hard. They organized and planned really hard and the crew delivered and the customers delivered,” Lane said.

The mark they reached was 356 in one hour.

“That’s moving a lot of cars,” Lane said. That’s better than one every 10 seconds. Amazing deal, it’s outstanding.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com