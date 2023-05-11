Carolina Panthers 2023 schedule to be revealed Thursday

CHARLOTTE (WMBF) - With a little under three months left until the NFL season kicks off, the league is set to unveil its 2023 schedule.

The league will announce this season’s slate Thursday night in a live telecast, although dates and locations for some games have already been revealed in the leadup.

As for the Carolina Panthers, the team will split home and away games with NFC South rivals Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina will also play five other home games in 2023 - those coming against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Outside of the division, the Panthers will hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

Dates and times for each game will be announced Thursday at 8 p.m., with a select number of single-game tickets going on sale at 9 p.m.

