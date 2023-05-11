Submit a Tip
3-month-old puppy found with ‘serious’ facial injuries in Berkeley Co.

The director of the Berkeley Animal Center was told about a hurt three-month-old chocolate...
The director of the Berkeley Animal Center was told about a hurt three-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever who was being rehomed on Facebook.(Berkeley County)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Berkeley County are investigating a possible animal abuse case as a puppy continues to get treated for serious injuries.

The director of the Berkeley Animal Center was told about a hurt three-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever who was being rehomed on Facebook.

A staff member from the shelter picked up the pup, who the shelter staff named Chief, and took it to a vet for treatment.

After checking out Chief, the vet reported that a zip tie or wire had been wrapped around the dog’s snout, according to a news release from Berkeley County.

This led to the tie or wire cutting through its skin and causing swelling.

While in a foster home, the puppy is continuing medical treatment, the county says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-7009.

