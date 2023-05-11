The 2nd annual ESA Fitness Club Annual Football Camp is this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - ESA Fitness Club’s annual football camp is back this Saturday at the Market Commons!

Your can bring your future football star to be coached by some high level college athletes who grew up right here!

Autograph session starts at 9:30am, and the Camp starts at 10pm!

They will feed the campers after the camp!

Register your child and learn more here!

