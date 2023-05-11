Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

The 2nd annual ESA Fitness Club Annual Football Camp is this week

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - ESA Fitness Club’s annual football camp is back this Saturday at the Market Commons!

Your can bring your future football star to be coached by some high level college athletes who grew up right here!

Autograph session starts at 9:30am, and the Camp starts at 10pm!

They will feed the campers after the camp!

Register your child and learn more here!

