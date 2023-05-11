Submit a Tip
2 dead after two-car crash in Darlington, coroner says

2 children killed in fatal accident.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Darlington according to the county coroner.

Coroner Todd Hardee said the two victims were in a car that collided with a truck at the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. 52 bypass around 2 p.m.

Hardee did not release any further information about the victims.

WMBF News has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for further details about the crash, we will update this story as new details become available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

