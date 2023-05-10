Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil

The deputies said the hawk’s death was imminent.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Body camera video caught the moment when deputies in Florida jumped in to rescue a hawk from the coil of a snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to a neighborhood Sunday for the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

The deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck and said the hawk’s death was imminent.

They were able to remove the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Clovis Watson said he is thankful for “Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen out of Carolina Country Music Fest
Best of the Grand Strand
Lumberton police are searching for these people who they say had a shootout in the area of...
Police: Lumberton homes hit during shootout in neighborhood with kids nearby
The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Horry County until 6:30 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Storms head out as cooler weather rolls into the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
Who’s Next: Jerrett “Chef JK” King shares inspiring story of triumph
PGA Tour announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge following deadly Highway 31 crash
.
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: CCU music professor nominated for Grammy
The Sacramento Zoo said its the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.
‘Monumental success’: Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo