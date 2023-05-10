Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Starbucks debuts 2 new drinks for summer menu

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are...
The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.(Starbucks Corporation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks announced its two new beverages for summer, which debuted in stores Tuesday.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blends roast coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino chips and ice. The drink is topped with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle.

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines Starbucks cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup and topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.
To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.(Starbucks Corporation)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen out of Carolina Country Music Fest
Best of the Grand Strand
Lumberton police are searching for these people who they say had a shootout in the area of...
Police: Lumberton homes hit during shootout in neighborhood with kids nearby
The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Horry County until 6:30 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Storms head out as cooler weather rolls into the Grand Strand

Latest News

.
Who’s Next: Jerrett “Chef JK” King shares inspiring story of triumph
PGA Tour announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge following deadly Highway 31 crash
.
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: CCU music professor nominated for Grammy
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk, causing fatal 156-mph crash