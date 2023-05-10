The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand & Pee Dee is having a Night at the Ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Salvation Army serving the Grand Strand and Pee Dee invite you out for a night of fun with the Myrtle Beach Pelican’s on May 13th.

The Salvation Army night at the ballpark to kick off the 2023 National Salvation Army week May 15-19.

Purchase tickets here.

Individual tickets are $20.00 and the proceeds go towards The Salvation Army LifNAV program.

The LifNAV program is helping families work towards getting off agency assistance programs. See below for more info on the LifNAV program.

Sponsorships are available starting at $250.00 with a discount on tickets. Click the Sponsor Information above for details. To purchase a sponsor or group ticket, click here.

