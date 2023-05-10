Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand & Pee Dee is having a Night at the Ballpark

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Salvation Army serving the Grand Strand and Pee Dee invite you out for a night of fun with the Myrtle Beach Pelican’s on May 13th.

The Salvation Army night at the ballpark to kick off the 2023 National Salvation Army week May 15-19.

Purchase tickets here.

Individual tickets are $20.00 and the proceeds go towards The Salvation Army LifNAV program.

The LifNAV program is helping families work towards getting off agency assistance programs. See below for more info on the LifNAV program.

Sponsorships are available starting at $250.00 with a discount on tickets. Click the Sponsor Information above for details. To purchase a sponsor or group ticket, click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen out of Carolina Country Music Fest
Lumberton police are searching for these people who they say had a shootout in the area of...
Police: Lumberton homes hit during shootout in neighborhood with kids nearby
Best of the Grand Strand
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Horry County until 6:30 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Storms head out as cooler weather rolls into the Grand Strand
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Coast Pizza Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Coast Pizza Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Coast Pizza Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Myrtle Beach History Tour: Ghosts, Pirates, & More