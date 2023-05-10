PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Visit Myrtle Beach South Carolina and the PGA TOUR announced on Wednesday morning that a PGA event will be taking place in the Grand Strand.

The four-year agreement was announced at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. This will be the first time in Myrtle Beach’s history that a PGA Tour event will take place along one of the Grand Strand’s golf courses.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of the Myrtle Beach Classic, an exciting new playing opportunity for our members in one of our country’s most recognized and visited destinations,” said PGA TOUR President Tyler Dennis. “With its incredible passion for golf, the Myrtle Beach community is a natural fit to bring this tournament to life. We look forward to partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach for a first-class tournament at a championship venue in Dunes Golf and Beach Club.”

In February, WMBF News was the first to report that Myrtle Beach was hoping to bring a PGA tour to the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach Classic, which will debut in 2024, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedExCup Regular Season as a Full-Field additional event played the same week as a Designated event.

The tournament will feature a purse of $3.9 million with 300 FedExCup points awarded to the champion.

The Myrtle Beach Classic will be one of two stops in the Palmetto State for the PGA Tour in 2024, along with the RBC Heritage.

“The Palmetto State has the weather, the landscapes and the variety of courses that make us the perfect destination for every kind of golf vacation. Hosting PGA TOUR events gives us an unparalleled opportunity to share that allure with golf viewers around the world,” said Duane Parrish, the director of the South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The tournament dates for the Myrtle Beach Classic will be announced at a later date along with the full 2024 FedExCup schedule.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule season begins in January, followed by three FedExCup Playoffs events in August and the FedExCup Fall starting in September.

