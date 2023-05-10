Myrtle Beach residents, visitors react to new golf cart, moped rules for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New rules for public safety will be implemented for the Memorial Weekend thanks to an executive order from Myrtle Beach City Manager Jonathan Simons.

Golf carts will be prohibited on Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to the south end of the city limits, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 26, and ending Monday, May 29, when all traffic control has been removed from Ocean Boulevard.

Since the announcement of the new regulations, residents, and visitors of the Grand Strand voiced their opinions about the changes.

“That’s why we have it to ride down here and enjoy the beach,” said Jason Bryson.

Bryson uses his golf cart often, especially to cruise Ocean Blvd before sundown.

Under the order, mopeds will also be prohibited from 29th Avenue North to the south end of the city limits beginning Friday at 12:01 a.m. and will be banned from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day of the weekend until traffic control devices are removed Monday morning.

In addition to those who may be upset about the new rules about where or when they can drive their golf carts and mopeds, some drivers say they understand the need for the change on such a busy weekend.

“From a driver’s point of view, it could be kind of aggravating,” said Mark Byrd.

Byrd usually visits Myrtle Beach once a year with his family and says traffic can be brutal during the holiday weekend. Golf carts and mopeds usually travel below the speed limit, which he says can further contribute to congestion.

“You’ve got golf carts and mopeds traveling much slower than that. You’re trying to navigate the crowds and around those too,” said Byrd.

The executive order also grants authorization to Police Chief Amy Prock for the extraordinary event, which includes requesting assistance from federal, state, and other local government agencies, temporarily diverting pedestrian and vehicular traffic, establishing and enforcing “no cruising” zones and a temporary cruising prohibition and further modify the above golf cart and moped restrictions as circumstances dictate.

“I feel like if they are going to put a restriction on one open-air motor vehicle it should include all open-air motor vehicles,” said Amanda Bryan, Myrtle Beach resident.

