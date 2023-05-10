Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting in Ramsey Acres, asking residents to stay inside

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation into a shooting is underway in the Ramsey Acres area according to Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers are asking residents to stay in their homes at this time while they continue to investigate the area of Poplar Drive.

Details are limited at this time.

There will be an increased police presence in the area and anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

