Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting in Ramsey Acres, asking residents to stay inside

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation into a shooting is underway in the Ramsey Acres area according to Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers are asking residents to stay in their homes at this time while they continue to investigate the area of Poplar Drive.

Details are limited at this time.

There will be an increased police presence in the area and anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen out of Carolina Country Music Fest
Best of the Grand Strand
Lumberton police are searching for these people who they say had a shootout in the area of...
Police: Lumberton homes hit during shootout in neighborhood with kids nearby
The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Horry County until 6:30 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Storms head out as cooler weather rolls into the Grand Strand

Latest News

Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge following deadly Highway 31 crash
.
Who’s Next: Jerrett “Chef JK” King shares inspiring story of triumph
PGA Tour announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
.
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: CCU music professor nominated for Grammy