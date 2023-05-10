Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge following deadly Highway 31 crash

Cameron Conger
Cameron Conger(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man went from a hospital room to a jail cell following a deadly crash in Horry County.

LCpl. Lena Butler confirmed that 30-year-old Cameron Conger was taken into custody Tuesday after he was released from the hospital after he was hurt in the wreck.

He is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death along with a few drug charges.

The charges are in connection to a crash in April along Highway 31 near International Drive. Troopers said the SUV that Conger was driving ran off the road and hit a tree.

The coroner’s office said 24-year-old Courtney Beebe, who was the passenger in Conger’s car, died in the wreck.

Conger has since been released from jail after posting a nearly $45,000 bond.

