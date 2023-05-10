Myrtle Beach firefighters battle house fire near Pine Lakes Country Club

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called Wednesday afternoon to a house fire.

Crews responded to the fire on Bermuda Way, which is off 48th Avenue North near the Pine Lakes Country Club.

A picture posted by the fire department shows flames shooting out of the roof of the home.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area while they work to get the fire under control.

We will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.