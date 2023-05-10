Multi-agency operation in S.C. leads to 26 charged, facing multiple federal indictments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple leaders from law enforcement agencies across South Carolina spoke during a press conference Wednesday as they took part in what they called the largest joint investigation that resulted in 26 arrests.

United States Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said 26 people, some associated with drug trafficking organizations, have been indicted on a wide variety of charges including conspiracy, drug trafficking, illegal use and possession of firearms, wire fraud, and money laundering.

During the press conference in North Charleston City Hall the United States Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Secret Service (USSS), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), and nine state and local law enforcement agency partners spoke out about the importance of the operations in keeping the communities safe.

Part of the investigation led by the FBI and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces focused on drug trafficking based out of North Charleston.

13 people face drug-related charges in that portion of the investigation, those defendants are:

Monta Peatro Harley, 34, of North Charleston, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, cocaine, and marijuana; possessing cocaine base with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Xzayvier Vanyon Harley, 25, of Summerville, charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, cocaine and marijuana;

Trevion Swansea Wigfall, 25, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin; possessing fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Ariana Donnise Hamilton, 26, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

Luther Antonio Smith, 22, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

DeAndre Malik Horry, 25, of Mount Pleasant, charged with fentanyl; possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Davonte Durrell Reid, 28, of Ladson, charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

Damon Christopher Heyward, 25, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

Davion LaPrince Anderson, 23, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

Eurie Gerard Richardson, 30, of Summerville, charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

Scotty Orlando Simmons, 25, of Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Cocaine Base;

Zavie London Jefferson, 28, of Charleston, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine; and

Dexter Deandre Ferguson-Fuller, 24, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; possessing cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Additionally, another part of the investigation focused on people in the Charleston area allegedly conspiring to illegally obtain firearms through the use of straw purchasers. This investigation was led by ATF and will be prosecuted in a joint federal and state effort. Also utilizing the “Project Safe Neighborhoods” (PSN) program as part of the DOJ’s violent crime reduction efforts.

This portion of the investigation was also assisted with leads from ATF’s National Integrated Ballistics Information Network which utilized ballistic evidence to help in solving and preventing violent firearm-related crimes.

The five people charged in this portion of the case are:

Bernard Freeman Scott, Jr., 24, of Ladson, charged with conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms; making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms; and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon;

Andre Moore, 24, of Charleston, charged with conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon;

Nykobie Bryant Fleming, 26, of Charleston, charged with conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms and making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms;

Jedarius Tyewon Haynes Dessausure, 26, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms and making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms; and

Jasmine Lasha Smalls, 27, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms and making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms.

The third portion of the investigation focused on suspects in Summerville and North Charleston who were allegedly conspiring to commit wire fraud. One person was also charged with money laundering. This portion of the investigation was led by the FBI, Secret Service, IRS, and SBA.

The eight people charged in this portion of the case are:

Staci Harley, 41, of Summerville, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud;

Roberta Harley, 61, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud; and money laundering;

Anthony Harley, 40, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud;

Zyaisha Blue, 22, of Summerville, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud;

Benjamin Blue, 42, of Summerville, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud;

Antanasia Harley, 20, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud;

Anthony Pinckney, 40, of Summerville, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud;

Sheniqua Mitchell, 37, of North Charleston, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud;

10 of the 26 arrested are being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County. A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office said it isn’t uncommon for large arrests like this for defendants to be housed in multiple counties for space availability. The suspects who are being held in JRLDC will be arraigned in Florence.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Summerville Police Department, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and Charleston Fire Department all assisted in the investigation.

U.S. Attorney Boroughs said that all charges in the indictments are merely accusations at this time, and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.