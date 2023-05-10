Horry County police increase officer presence ahead of Bike Week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police revealed at a Tuesday Public Safety Committee meeting they’re increasing personnel starting this Friday for the kick off of Myrtle Beach Bike Week 2023.

Police said they’ve been working since January to come up with a safety plan for Bike Week.

Captain Justin Wyatt said mobile command posts will be put up near event locations to allow for quicker responses to any kind of emergencies.

Horry County Police will also get help from Highway Patrol for traffic control.

Wyatt added more officers and detectives will be out on patrol compared to last year’s bike week.

He said, “We are up-staffing more than normal, by a slight increase based upon last year’s numbers of bike week participants, arrests stats, and calls for service.”

Local businesses like Beaver Bar said Bike Week is a top financial boost for them. They added they’re looking forward to a safe, and successful weekend.

“It’s just been a great event, without a whole bunch of drama. We, down here on this end, we like to stay very middle of the road,” owner of Beaver Bar, Leslie Beaver told WMBF News.

