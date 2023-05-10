FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures return, plenty of sunshine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front will continue to push south of the area today, bringing cooler & drier conditions for the rest of the work week. Make plans to get outside & enjoy the sunshine.

TODAY

Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 60s this morning with partly cloudy skies. The surge of cooler air will limit the temperatures throughout the day, keeping highs in the mid 70s for the beaches. As you head inland, temperatures will climb into the middle & upper 70s.

Highs will be cooler today with a breezy northeast wind. (WMBF)

Winds will be breezy today out of the northeast. If you have plans to hit the beach today or get outside, it should still be a nice one. Expect winds to be breezy at 15-20 mph during the afternoon hours.

Highs will be in the mid 70s along the Grand Strand and be in the upper 70s inland. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

High pressure will keep temperatures in the 70s for the beaches both on Thursday and Friday with a slow warming trend. By Friday, highs will be in the mid-upper 70s for the Grand Strand with the low-mid 80s inland.

It's not a bad forecast with lower humidity through the end of the work week. (WMBF)

The humidity levels will remain low through Friday, making it a nice stretch of weather for the week.

THIS WEEKEND

If you have plans for the upcoming weekend, expect warmer weather for both Saturday & Sunday. Both the warmth & humidity will gradually begin to increase through the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the beaches. Inland locations will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the beaches. Humidity will be higher on Sunday and give way to an isolated storm Sunday. (WMBF)

The humidity climbs high enough on Sunday for those Mother’s Day plans that a stray shower or storm is expected by Sunday afternoon. For those who have Sunday afternoon plans, including up in Darlington for the Goodyear 400, need to dress lightly and prepare for another round of warmer temperatures.

