Firefighter gets surprise birthday visit from baby girl he helped deliver last year

An Iowa firefighter in training was surprised by a special visitor. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A firefighter in training got a surprise birthday visit from the girl he helped deliver.

KCRG reports that 1-year-old Remi stopped by with her mom and grandma to wish Evan Barry a happy birthday this week.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department shared photos of the special moment with Barry getting to meet the little girl he helped deliver last year.

Remi’s mother said they wanted to wish Barry a very happy birthday in person and surprised him while he was working in a classroom.

Fire officials said this is a great lesson for the new class to remember that there is a chance to make a lifelong difference in someone’s life every day.

Barry is currently one of seven rookies in the CRFD Academy.

