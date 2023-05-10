Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Exciting announcement’ scheduled Wednesday morning at Dunes Golf and Beach Club

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Visit Myrtle Beach South Carolina said it will have an “exciting announcement” on Wednesday morning.

A flyer circulated last week stated that the press conference will begin at 9 a.m. at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The flyer does not indicate what the “exciting announcement” will be.

In February, WMBF News reported that Myrtle Beach is hoping to bring a PGA tour to the Grand Strand.

RELATED COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach trying to attract PGA Tour event, S.C. tourism director says

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce issued a statement in February about the possibility of such an event saying:

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau is in talks with the PGA and will release details regarding any future tournaments being held in our area when and if any agreements with the Association are finalized. At this time, there are no official contracts. Any public discussions on this matter could jeopardize reaching terms and the opportunity to host an event.

Stay with WMBF News for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

