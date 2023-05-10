Submit a Tip
Deputies: Marlboro County man found with drugs, firearm failed to register as sex offender

Darren Brewington
Darren Brewington(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man was arrested on multiple charges after deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 58-year-old Darren Brewington was taken into custody after a search in the Bennettsville area. At the time, Brewington was under investigation for selling drugs.

Authorities found a quantity of cocaine at a home on Highway 15-401 Bypass along with a handgun.

A pair of vehicles, including a Maserati, were also seized as part of the investigation.

Deputies also found he failed to register as a sex offender, with registry records showing Brewington was convicted in North Carolina for indecent liberty with a child in 2006. His records on the registry were last updated in 2017.

Brewington is charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and is also set to face more drug and weapon-related charges.

He’s being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

