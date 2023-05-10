Submit a Tip
Check out the Myrtle Beach History Tour about Ghosts, Pirates and Historic Families

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Take a half-hour ride south of Myrtle Beach on a climate-controlled trolley to the fishing community of Murrells Inlet, SC, and beyond.

Hear the quintessential ghost stories that locals have grown up with (no ghost sightings here, just great stories), background on the pirates who were said to have frequented the local shores 300 years ago, and historical commentary on the influential families who lived in the area and helped shape our nation’s history.

