CCMF announces Kenny Chesney as new headliner

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hours after Carolina County Music Fest announced Country superstar Morgan Wallen had pulled out of the festival for medical reasons, a new headliner has been announced.

CCMF organizer Bob Durkin confirmed Wallen will be replaced by Kenny Chesney. He will take Wallen’s headlining spot and perform on Saturday, June 10.

Chesney is currently performing on his ‘I Go Back’ tour and will also be replacing Wallen at the Gulf Coast Jam.

For more information about the lineup, you can visit the CCMF website.

