Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

4 hurt in condo complex explosion caught on camera

The explosion sent debris into the road and the parking lot in the back of the building. Crews will be working throughout the night to survey the scene, Madison Fire Department’s chief said Tuesday.
By Juliana Tornabene and Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An apparent condo complex explosion led to four people being hospitalized, authorities said Tuesday.

Madison Fire Department Chief Chris Carbon said the fire department was called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a possible home explosion. Crews responded within four minutes to the scene.

The explosion sent debris into the road and the parking lot in the back of the building. Chimneys were also observed to have blown off the condo.

Ring camera footage shows the moment the explosion happened.

Condo explosion caught on Ring Doorbell camera

Officials took one person who was hurt to a hospital. Three other people reported having minor injuries and went to the hospital on their own. Carbon did not have any further details on the extent of the injuries.

Carbon said the department didn’t want to speculate on the cause of the explosion, but said there were initial reports of an odor following the blast.

Carbon said there wasn’t a fire as a result of the incident. Crews didn’t locate any additional victims, and there are no reports of anyone missing. Search and rescue crews were working on building support structures as they make it further into the structure. Electricity to the building has been shut down, as well as natural gas.

“This will be a slow and methodical process and we’ll be here throughout the night working through that,” Carbon said. The fire department will then collaborate with the Madison Police Department on an investigation.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Madison Fire Department cleared the scene of the explosion, adding there were no additional injuries reported. In total, 19 crews helped respond to the incident.

Crews will be working throughout the night to survey and comb through the scene, Madison Fire Department’s chief said Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen out of Carolina Country Music Fest
Lumberton police are searching for these people who they say had a shootout in the area of...
Police: Lumberton homes hit during shootout in neighborhood with kids nearby
Best of the Grand Strand
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Horry County until 6:30 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Storms head out as cooler weather rolls into the Grand Strand
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Latest News

.
Who’s Next: Jerrett “Chef JK” King shares inspiring story of triumph
.
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: CCU music professor nominated for Grammy
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
US Rep. George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges
The PGA TOUR announced the Myrtle Beach Classic will debut in 2024.
PGA TOUR announces Myrtle Beach Classic to debut in 2024
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs