1 hurt after crash involving vehicle, brick wall on Highway 707

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash involving a vehicle and a brick wall along Highway 707 on Wednesday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Tern Hall Drive and involved entrapment. Crews were called to the scene at around 11 a.m.

As of around noon, drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The person injured was taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

