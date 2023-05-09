Submit a Tip
Police: Lumberton homes hit during shootout in neighborhood with kids nearby

Lumberton police are searching for these people who they say had a shootout in the area of...
Lumberton police are searching for these people who they say had a shootout in the area of North Rowland Avenue between West 30th and 31st streets where families and kids nearby.(Source: Lumberton Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a shootout between two groups that took place near a ballpark where children and families were watching games.

Officers received a call around 6:30 p.m. Monday about multiple shots being fired in the area of North Rowland Avenue between West 30th and 31st streets.

When police arrived, they found two cars riddled with bullet holes and left abandoned in the roads. A blue 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was found on North Rowland Avenue while a dark grey 2013 Cadillac ATS was on West 31st Street.

Investigators determined that the people inside the cars were shooting at each other while they were driving in the neighborhoods.

Some witnesses told officers that they saw multiple people running through the neighborhood with guns and shooting. It’s not clear at this time how many people were involved in the shooting.

Police said that at least two homes were hit by bullets.

They said there were no reported injuries in the shootings.

Police added that the shootout took place just a block away from West 31st Street and Floyd Avenue where children and their parents were watching baseball games.

“This was a senseless act of violence committed by individuals who have no concerns for others, that endangered the lives of everyone in this area,” the Lumberton Police Department said in a release.

Police are asking anyone with information, videos or if anyone finds damage to their property as a result of the shooting, they should contact Lumberton Police Department Detective Ed Strickland or Detective Layton Bartley at 910-671-3845.

