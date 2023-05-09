North Strand Housing Shelter expands to help more people in need

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) -More people in need have a place to lay their heads at night thanks to the help of the Horry County community.

North Strand Housing Shelter’s executive director Dana Black asked the community for help with more beds and said she can’t believe how they stepped up.

“We were overwhelmed with responses. It was absolutely almost a tear-jerker. It’s been so encouraging to live in a community that is so positive and caring,” said Black.

Black said the shelter can typically house between 20-25 people at a time, but now with ten donated bunk beds, the shelter can take in families with more children.

The shelter is also building a new room behind one of its buildings to help with two major needs.

First, the room will serve as a babysitting space for children whose parents have to work late.

The new addition will also be used as a meeting space for the shelter’s counseling, life skills and financial classes it offers to help those living there get back on their feet.

Black said the new beds along with the new expansion are exactly what our community needs.

“There are women out in the woods. There’s the mom with the children in their car in the Walmart parking lot. So, we just felt led to do something about it,” said Black.

Black said they hope the new room is completed by the end of summer.

If you’d like to help, Black said they are currently looking for a plumber, electrician and someone to do drywall. They will also need tables, chairs and toys for the new room.

The shelter is also always in need of volunteers and dry goods like cleaning supplies.

Click here to find out more about the North Strand Housing Shelter and ways to donate.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.