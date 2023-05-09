N.C. man charged in Ocean Boulevard shooting returns to Myrtle Beach; bond hearing scheduled

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Carolina man accused of firing a shot along Ocean Boulevard in a now-viral TikTok video is back in Myrtle Beach.

Edward Williams Jr. has been booked at the Myrtle Beach jail and faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

He was arrested in Charlotte back on April 20. But because he did not waive extradition to Myrtle Beach, the police department had to prepare a governor’s warrant in order to get him back to the Grand Strand.

Williams was released from the Mecklenburg County jail last week.

Williams’ family said he turned himself in to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Tuesday and will have a bond hearing Wednesday at 9 a.m.

