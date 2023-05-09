Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

N.C. man charged in Ocean Boulevard shooting returns to Myrtle Beach; bond hearing scheduled

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Carolina man accused of firing a shot along Ocean Boulevard in a now-viral TikTok video is back in Myrtle Beach.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Edward Williams Jr. has been booked at the Myrtle Beach jail and faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

He was arrested in Charlotte back on April 20. But because he did not waive extradition to Myrtle Beach, the police department had to prepare a governor’s warrant in order to get him back to the Grand Strand.

Williams was released from the Mecklenburg County jail last week.

Williams’ family said he turned himself in to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Tuesday and will have a bond hearing Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best of the Grand Strand
Haley Taylor, Elyjah Hebert
Warrants: 3 suspects arrested in shooting death of Little River mother
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Escaped inmate from Robeson County caught; found hurt, in poor condition
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

.
North Strand Housing Shelter expands to help more people in need
.
N.C. man charged in Ocean Boulevard shooting returns to Myrtle Beach; bond hearing scheduled
Conway police: 1 seriously injured in Tenth Ave. stabbing, 3 detained
Sunny, cooler and less humid on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Cooler and less humid for Wednesday