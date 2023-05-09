Myrtle Beach leaders vote in favor of stormwater fee increase to improve system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach residents will see a slight increase in their stormwater bills.

The Myrtle Beach City Council voted in favor of a resolution on Tuesday to raise stormwater fees by $2.05. Instead of paying $9.30/month, residents will now pay $11.35.

The increase is based on a stormwater rate study done in 2021 that assessed the operating and capital funding needs of the stormwater program over the next five years.

The study determined that the current fee wasn’t enough.

“Current revenues generated through the Storm Water fee are not sufficient to cover the operating cost of the system and provide for necessary capital improvements,” according to city documents.

The 5-year Capital Improvement Plan addresses a number of stormwater and flood mitigation projects, which includes a city-wide evaluation and inventory of the stormwater system.

