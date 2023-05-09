Myrtle Beach City Manager signs executive order ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new executive order has been signed ahead of Memorial Day weekend by Myrtle Beach City Manager Jonathan Simons in preparation for the holiday weekend events.

The order looks to assist public safety and traffic management for the holiday weekend events including changes to golf cart and moped regulations Ocean Boulevard and providing Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock additional authorizations.

Golf carts will be prohibited on Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to the south end of the city limits, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 26, and ending Monday, May 29, when all traffic control has been removed from Ocean Boulevard.

Mopeds will be prohibited from 29th Avenue North to the south end of the city limits beginning Friday at 12:01 a.m. and will be banned from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day of the weekend until traffic control devices are removed Monday morning.

All South Carolina golf cart laws will still be enforced.

These new orders exclude vehicles used by law enforcement.

The executive order also grants authorization to Police Chief Amy Prock for the extraordinary event, which includes requesting assistance from federal, state, and other local government agencies, temporarily diverting pedestrian and vehicular traffic, establishing and enforcing “no cruising” zones and a temporary cruising prohibition and further modify the above golf cart and moped restrictions as circumstances dictate.

For more information about the executive order, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.