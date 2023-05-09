Myrtle Beach City Council gives final approval for new J1 student housing complex

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It will be much easier for international students to find a place to stay while they work in the Grand Strand over the summer.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Myrtle Beach City Council voted on the second and final reading to approve a request to rezone about eight acres of land on corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

A developer plans to build an international residence hall for J1 Visa students.

The J1 Visa program allows international students to come to the United States, mostly during the summer, and work. About 3,500 international students come to the city of Myrtle Beach every year and many of them help fill vacant positions at hotels, restaurants and attractions.

During the council meetings, some people were concerned about what the residence hall would be used for during the off-season. A spokesperson for the developer assured residents and city leaders that only J1 Visa students would be allowed to live at the complex.

Documents show the complex will be a multi-unit dormitory-style residence hall, that will be a safe environment for students who are thousands of miles away from home.

It will have amenities such as laundry service, outdoor recreational fields, security transportation stops and a cafeteria, according to city documents.

The first phase of the international residence hall is expected to be completed by 2025.

