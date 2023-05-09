Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach City Council gives final approval for new J1 student housing complex

Myrtle Beach City council approved the first reading of a housing hall dedicated to J1 Visa...
Myrtle Beach City council approved the first reading of a housing hall dedicated to J1 Visa students.(WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It will be much easier for international students to find a place to stay while they work in the Grand Strand over the summer.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Myrtle Beach City Council voted on the second and final reading to approve a request to rezone about eight acres of land on corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

A developer plans to build an international residence hall for J1 Visa students.

PAST COVERAGE:

The J1 Visa program allows international students to come to the United States, mostly during the summer, and work. About 3,500 international students come to the city of Myrtle Beach every year and many of them help fill vacant positions at hotels, restaurants and attractions.

During the council meetings, some people were concerned about what the residence hall would be used for during the off-season. A spokesperson for the developer assured residents and city leaders that only J1 Visa students would be allowed to live at the complex.

Documents show the complex will be a multi-unit dormitory-style residence hall, that will be a safe environment for students who are thousands of miles away from home.

It will have amenities such as laundry service, outdoor recreational fields, security transportation stops and a cafeteria, according to city documents.

The first phase of the international residence hall is expected to be completed by 2025.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best of the Grand Strand
Haley Taylor, Elyjah Hebert
Warrants: 3 suspects arrested in shooting death of Little River mother
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Escaped inmate from Robeson County caught; found hurt, in poor condition
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to a four-car crash in the area of...
HCFR: 3 hurt in 4 car crash along Highway 544 in Conway area

Latest News

.
North Strand Housing Shelter expands to help more people in need
Conway burglary
Conway police search for truck connected to burglary investigation at student housing complex
Conway police: 1 seriously injured in Tenth Ave. stabbing, 3 detained
Multiple agencies are assisting with a fire in the town of Andrews Tuesday morning.
Multiple agencies respond to Georgetown Co. fire