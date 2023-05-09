Multiple agencies respond to Georgetown Co. fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are responding to a fire in the town of Andrews Tuesday morning.

A Facebook post from Georgetown County Fire and EMS says they responded to a second alarm on East Main Street at Railroad Street.

Andrews city officials say the fire is in the 300 block of East Main Street.

Officials say Main Street is closed and motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

Williamsburg County Fire Department says they were also called in to assist with the fire that involved multiple buildings.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

