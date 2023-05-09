Submit a Tip
Multiple agencies respond to Georgetown Co. fire

Multiple agencies are assisting with a fire in the town of Andrews Tuesday morning.
Multiple agencies are assisting with a fire in the town of Andrews Tuesday morning.(Williamsburg Co. Fire Dept.)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are responding to a fire in the town of Andrews Tuesday morning.

A Facebook post from Georgetown County Fire and EMS says they responded to a second alarm on East Main Street at Railroad Street.

Andrews city officials say the fire is in the 300 block of East Main Street.

Officials say Main Street is closed and motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

Williamsburg County Fire Department says they were also called in to assist with the fire that involved multiple buildings.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

